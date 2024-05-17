Las Vegas dad charged with murder after shooting neighbor who was accused of exposing himself to family

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a neighbor as his wife was on a 911 call Monday evening.

Eddi Moreno Jr. is accused in the shooting of Joe Moreno, 47, and a police report describes some of what led up to the incident.

Moreno Jr., his wife and their family arrived home from their daughter's soccer game to find Joe Moreno near their property, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital. Joe's girlfriend had locked him out of their house after an argument, the girlfriend told police.

Eddi's wife told police that her husband had gotten a gun from a backpack, exited the vehicle and confronted Joe, accusing him of breaking into his house. Joe then exposed himself and "began thrusting towards" Eddi before the shooting, she said. She told a 911 dispatcher that Joe "keeps on" exposing himself "in front of all my kids," according to 911 audio obtained by 8 News Now.

"He's yelling at us while we pulled into the driveway. We have all our kids in the car," before describing Joe's alleged perverted gestures, she told the dispatcher.

The 911 call picked up "several gunshots," according to the report.

"My husband shot him," she said, according to the audio. "You better come quick."

Eddi told police that Joe had been looking over their wall into his backyard and that Joe had made threats toward Eddie, though police disputed these claims in their report. Eddie said he had warned Joe that he would shoot if Joe came toward him, and that Joe "came towards [Eddi] while reaching in his pants and [Eddi] shot the male."

Monday's incident was captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera. Eddi is heard on the camera yelling, "I am going to murder you, come right here!" according to the police report.

After the shooting, according to the doorbell cam, Eddi said, "That's what he gets. He's not going to do that in front of my kids. Are you crazy?"

"[Eddi] was asked if Joe ever exposed his genitals, and he said he did not remember seeing Joe's genitals prior to the shooting," the police report reads. Eddi "stated after the shooting he believed Joe's genitals were exposed while he was lying on the ground."

First responders found Joe bleeding in his driveway, and he ultimately died in an area hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Coroner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Officers found five cartridge casings in the area. Joe was found to have been unarmed.

Eddi appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when bail was set at $100,000.

The judge told Eddi not to interact with Joe's girlfriend and is not allowed to have firearms at his property. He responded, "Yes, ma'am," otherwise he was quiet during the court appearance, 8 News Now reported.

He's currently out of jail, according to inmate records. His next court date is scheduled for August 13.