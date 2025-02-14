Expand / Collapse search
LA Mayor Bass concedes Africa trip was 'absolutely' a mistake amid botched wildfire response

Mayor Bass says transparency will be key to regaining 'confidence' with voters

Cameron Arcand Fox News
Karen Bass covering up total 'calamitous, clueless incompetence and dysfunction' in California: Steve Hilton Video

Karen Bass covering up total 'calamitous, clueless incompetence and dysfunction' in California: Steve Hilton

Fox News contributor Steve Hilton reacts to President Donald Trump and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' exchange over California's wildfire response during an emergency briefing.

Los Angeles' Democratic Mayor Karen Bass Thursday conceded her Africa trip was "absolutely" a mistake and that she was working to regain the public’s trust after facing backlash for her botched response to the raging fires in her city last month.

"Absolutely it is, and I think that I have to demonstrate that every day by showing what we're doing, what is working, what are the challenges," Bass told NBC Los Angeles when asked if she’s trying to "regain confidence."

The remarks come as Los Angeles faces rainstorms this week, which could create "debris flows" in areas where the fires burned, a landslide risk for what’s left of the disaster that tore through in separate fires in the region. There have already been mudslides in some scarred areas, according to Fox Weather.

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE CZAR'S $500K PAYCHECK FOR 90 DAYS OF WORK DRAWS SWIFT BLOWBACK, MAYOR REVERSES COURSE

Mayor bass and the fires

LA Mayor Karen Bass, left, and LA wildfires, right  (AP)

Bass was in Ghana for the swearing-in of its president when the fires began, even though there was a high fire risk known at the time. The Palisades Fire started Jan. 7 and escalated through the night, but the mayor did not get back into the city until Jan. 8, and she did not answer repeated questions from a Sky News reporter upon her arrival in the United States. 

Bass' silence went viral and led to backlash from residents and social media.

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Palisades Fire

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Over 170,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for her to step down as mayor. The situation also resulted in public criticism of the mayor, ranging from former Democratic mayoral opponent Rick Caruso to liberal talk show host Bill Maher

LA MAYOR KAREN BASS POSED FOR PHOTOS AT A COCKTAIL PARTY AS PALISADES FIRE EXPLODED

"LA's mayor, Karen Bass, the Nero of American politics, was fiddling in Ghana while the city burned," Maher said last month.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., suggested that Disney CEO Bob Iger run for mayor in 2026. When pressed on whether she took Khanna's comments personally, Bass shrugged it off.

"I am focused on one thing and one thing only, and that is to make sure that our city is able to recover and rebuild, and that all of those individuals that lived in the Palisades can go home," Bass told NBC Los Angeles.

Rick Caruso primary night Los Angeles June 7, 2022

Rick Caruso, a Democratic candidate for Los Angeles mayor, celebrates at his primary night gathering in Los Angeles June 7, 2022, with his family behind him.  (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The nearly 24,000-acre Palisades Fire destroyed over 6,800 buildings, damaged 973 buildings and resulted in 12 deaths, according to state government data

Political fallout from the fire continues as Steve Soboroff, who's tasked with recovery efforts, was slated to receive a $500,000 payday for the next three months from different charities. However, he will now be doing the job without pay after the amount raised eyebrows as some Californians build back from nothing. 

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

