LA County official allegedly urged gang members to defend territory from ICE, triggering FBI probe

FOX EXCLUSIVE: A Los Angeles County official is allegedly being investigated by the FBI after she posted a video to social media calling on gang members to defend their territory from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Cynthia Gonzalez, the vice mayor of Cudahy in southeast Los Angeles County, allegedly shared a video on social media late last week in which she appeared to encourage 18th Street and Florencia 13 gang members to protect their turf from ICE agents.

"Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles," Gonzalez said in the video. "18th Street, Florencia — Where's the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory … You guys tag everything up — claiming hood. And now that your hood's being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you."

The Cudahy official then seemingly goes on to tell LA gang members they need to organize and help out with local resistance efforts against ICE.

"Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing," Gonzalez said. "If you're not showing up right now, trying to help out and organize, I don't want to hear a peep out of you once they're gone."

Toward the end of the video, the LA County official even appears to urge the leaders of the LA street gangs to "get your f***ing members in order."

Gonzalez reportedly deleted the video shortly after posting it. She was later visited by FBI agents at her home and is now allegedly under federal investigation, according to federal sources.

Following the incident, Gonzalez also reportedly went back on social media to say that the FBI came to her home and that she needed a lawyer, sources say.

FBI Los Angeles told Fox News they could not confirm or deny an investigation was underway, but said they condemn any call for gang violence.

The 18th Street gang has around 30,000 to 50,000 members, with its main source of income being distribution of cocaine and marijuana. Members also commit assault, auto theft, carjacking and robbery, among other crimes. Florencia 13 is a street gang based out of southern Los Angeles. Its members have recently been accused of crimes including fentanyl trafficking, extortion and murder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Earlier this week, LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced the recent anti-ICE protests will cost taxpayers $32 million. The protests, touted by many demonstrators as "peaceful," resulted in nearly a dozen deputies suffering injuries.

Gonzalez and the City of Cudahy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.