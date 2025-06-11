Federal agents capture alien accused of rape, assault while LA politicians condemn ICE operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid fiery anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, federal agents in Baldwin Park, California, on Wednesday arrested an illegal Mexican national wanted for rape and other violent crimes.

In an exclusive video shared with Fox News, Arturo Terron-Quevedo could be seen being handcuffed near what appears to be the City Hall building.

A senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official told Fox an ICE Los Angeles officer and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) criminal investigator made the arrest after Terron-Quevedo was released from local custody.

He has pending charges for rape, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, and inflicting corporal injury, an ICE spokesperson confirmed.

The arrest comes hours after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, along with 30 other city officials, held a press conference on Wednesday and claimed ICE agents were unfairly targeting illegal immigrants who did not have criminal records.

On Sunday, the City of Baldwin Park and Baldwin Park Police Department released a statement noting the entities have "a long history of supporting its immigrant community, regardless of immigrants’ legal status."

"As Mayor, I speak and advocate for all members of our community, including our undocumented immigrant residents," Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila wrote in the statement. "The City firmly supports your membership in our community. I recognize that for many this is a scary time, and I hope you know that the City of Baldwin Park and Baldwin Park Police Department support the wellbeing of all our residents."

The Baldwin Park Police Department issued a separate statement reiterating it does not participate in the enforcement of civil immigration laws.

"Our Baldwin Park police officers are not involved with immigration enforcement activities, and in no way are we participating in their federal actions," Police Chief Robert Lopez wrote in a statement. "The men and women of Baldwin Park Police Department are committed to ensuring that our city continues to be a place where people feel respected, supported, and safe."

Lopez added a request for citizens not to "assault law enforcement, commit vandalism or otherwise engage in illegal behavior against any law enforcement."