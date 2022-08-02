Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

LA County Board of Supervisors approve ballot measure granting them power to remove elected sheriff

LA County residents will vote on the measure this November

By Bradford Betz , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
Beverly Hills votes against enforcing Los Angeles County mask mandate Video

Beverly Hills votes against enforcing Los Angeles County mask mandate

Mayor Lili Bosse joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the mandate and why she believes in the 'power of choice' amid other community challenges.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to put a measure on the November ballot that would grant them authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff. 

If Los Angeles County voters approve the measure on Nov. 8, the board would have the power to remove a sheriff "for cause" on a four-fifths vote of the five-member panel. 

Sheriff Alex Villanueva gives details surrounding a weeklong, statewide operation aimed at combating human trafficking.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva gives details surrounding a weeklong, statewide operation aimed at combating human trafficking. ((Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

Tuesday's vote passed 4-1, with LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote. She said giving the board the authority to remove an elected sheriff "unequivocally takes away power from the public." 

"It’s a move that has the potential to disenfranchise voters. It also overlooks the fact that a recall process already exists to remove elected officials who fail to perform their duties," Barger said. "I’ve firmly and consistently voiced my vote to not support his charter amendment." 

LOS ANGELES CRIME SPIKE: WILL ‘PROGRESSIVE’ PROSECUTING CAUSE AN INCREASE IN CRIME FOR OTHER U.S. CITIES?

Barger said the choice would ultimately be left up to L.A. County voters on Election Day in November. 

"I’m hopeful they will show up to voice their collective will," she said.  

Tuesday’s vote follows years of clashes between the Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The sheriff has repeatedly accused the board of defunding his agency at the expense of public safety and has rebuffed subpoenas to appear before the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission. 

Villanueva is seeking a second term in office amid allegations he hasn't done enough to address deputy gangs and covered up a jail incident in which a deputy allegedly knelt on an inmate.  

Villanueva has previously called out the board for the proposed measure, saying it would "allow Board members to intimidate sheriffs from carrying out their official duties to investigate crime." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This motion is a recipe for public corruption, particularly when ‘cause’ remains so broad and undefined," he said in a statement. "Allowing political appointees with an agenda to determine ‘cause’ is fundamentally flawed." 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  