©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial ‘a sham at best,’ subway vigilante Bernie Goetz says: 'Satisfy a mob'

Kyle Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted on the highest charge

By Andrew Murray , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE – The ongoing murder trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, the man facing charges for fatally shooting two people and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is "a sham at best," New York City "subway vigilante" Bernhard Goetz told Fox News Digital.

Goetz, who argued self-defense after shooting four teenagers, who were Black, in 1984, spoke to Fox News Digital by phone on Thursday morning, when he questioned if the purpose of the trial was "to satisfy a mob." 

"Someone has already hit you with a skateboard, and someone else is pointing a gun at you and they are shouting that they are going to kill you. You also have a gun, wouldn’t you start pointing your gun at them?" he asked. 

WITNESS TESTIFIES HE SAW RITTENHOUSE'S INTERACTION WITH RIOTERS: LIVE UPDATES

Bernhard Goetz seen leaving a New York City court in this undated photo. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images) 

Rittenhouse was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to the Wisconsin city from Illinois on Aug. 25, 2020, to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of businesses being looted and set on fire. 

He is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge. 

Goetz referenced the unrest on that night and asked, "Why weren’t any of those people arrested?"

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: WHAT IS THE SELF-DEFENSE LAW?

    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse watches video of himself on the night of the shootings during cross examination while testifying at his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  (Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

    Dr. John Black testifies as Kyle Rittenhouse watches during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.  (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

    Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in to testify during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A legal expert said prosecutors coul dbe barred from re-trying him if a mistrial is granted and prosecutors were found to have intentionally caused it. (Getty Images)

    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while police attempted to arrest him in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse (3rd L) sits with his defense team, Mark Richards (L), Corey Chirafisi (2nd L) and Natalie Wisco during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while police attempted to arrest him in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

    Judge Bruce Schroeder meets with a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy at the end of the day during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.  (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 08: Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi questions shooting victim Gaige Grosskreutz about the moment he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while police attempted to arrest him in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images)

Goetz made headlines in the 1980s for shooting four Black teenagers on a New York City subway. He was riding the No. 2 subway train on Dec. 22, 1984 when he used an illegal handgun to shoot the four teens after they approached him with sharpened screwdrivers and asked him for $5. 

Goetz argued it was self-defense because the teens had intended to rob him.

He was acquitted of attempted murder during his criminal trial in 1987 but was convicted of a weapons charge and spent eight and a half months behind bars. 

    Bernhard Goetz seen leaving the court in this undated photo. Goetz said he shot four young people in a crowded subway because he felt he was about to be robbed.  (Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

    Four victims of subway shootout removed from Chambers St. Station shot by Bernhard Bernie Goetz.  (Carmine Donofrio/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Goetz said the American legal system "should be a truth seeking process, and prosecutors should be held to that standard."

"That standard falls when it becomes a political trial like mine was," he said, "and we see it happening again right now."

Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. His trial is expected to turn to the jury for deliberations as early as Friday. 