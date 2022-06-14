Kristin Smart trial: Jury selection underway in California more than 26 years after disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jury selection is underway in the decades-old murder case involving Kristin Smart, the young college student who was last seen after a party near her California campus – and whose remains have never been recovered.

Jury selection for the trials of accused murderer Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, is expected to take three weeks before the trials kick off with opening statements, local affiliate FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

KRISTIN SMART CASE: ACCUSED KILLER PAUL FLORES LOSES BID TO HAVE CASE DISMISSED WEEKS BEFORE TRIAL

The Flores’ trial was originally slated to take place in San Luis Obispo County, where the crimes were alleged to have occurred. But a judge ruled in April that the pair would instead be tried about 240 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo in Monterey County, in an effort to ensure that he receives a fair trial.

KRISTIN SMART CASE: PAUL FLORES SUCCESSFUL IN GETTING MURDER TRIAL MOVED TO MONTEREY COUNTY

Several reports have described how the court system issued more than 1,500 jury summonses in connection with the case.

Prosecutors have accused Flores of killing Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room. Flores was allegedly the last person seen with Smart, 19, on May 25, 1996, when, according to witnesses, he walked her to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University. She was described as appearing intoxicated at the time.

KRISTIN SMART CASE: CALIFORNIA MAN, FATHER PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO STUDENT'S ALLEGED 1996 MURDER

Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, was accused of helping his son dispose of the victim’s body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul and Ruben Flores have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. Defense attorneys have reportedly made multiple attempts to have the case dismissed.