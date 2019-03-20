Kidnapped Boston woman raped, forced to drink whiskey for days, court docs allege

A Massachusetts woman who police say was kidnapped in January after a night out with friends in Boston was raped and forced to drink alcohol while she was held captive, according to prosecutors.

The 23-year-old disappeared from a bar in January and was missing for two days, Boston Police said. Authorities said they later found her locked inside an apartment in Charlestown.

Victor Pena, 38, was charged with kidnapping following her disappearance.

After the woman left the bar, she was spotted on surveillance video with a man who police identified as Pena. She doesn't remember what happened after she left the bar on Jan. 19, WFXT reported, citing court documents unveiled on Wednesday.

The woman recalled waking up "on a bare mattress in Pena's apartment," and when she tried to leave, "Pena physically stopped her, told her to be quiet and threatened several times to kill her. ... He said he rescued her on the street, he loved her and they were going to start a family."

Over the next couple of days, she said was raped several times. She said that Pena fed her canned pineapple and made her drink whiskey.

The documents allege that Pena installed an unauthorized deadbolt on his front door to prevent her from escaping.

During his first court appearance in January, Pena displayed "bizarre" behavior, reportedly sobbing and sucking his thumb during an initial mental competency evaluation.

A court psychologist said that Pena might have been exaggerating symptoms of possible mental impairment, and said he didn't understand why he was in court.

Pena was reportedly held without bail on Wednesday and has a court appearance scheduled in April.