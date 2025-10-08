Kentucky teacher accused of exposing herself to student during shower video chat to arrange sex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A substitute teacher in Kentucky was arrested earlier this month after allegedly exposing herself during a video chat with an underage student as part of a plan to meet for sex, authorities said.

Krystal Sims, 30, of Cave City, was arrested on Oct. 2 after the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that she had communicated with the boy to arrange a sexual encounter, according to a citation obtained by WCLU-TV.

Deputies interviewed the student, who said he met Sims while she was working as a substitute teacher in his class. He told investigators she accepted a friend request he sent her on Snapchat.

According to the boy, he and Sims began discussing plans to meet in Cave City for sex on Aug. 22. He showed deputies a recording of a call from that day in which a female voice can be heard asking if he was coming to meet her.

CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIME CHARGES

The conversation then turned into a video call, during which the boy said Sims appeared in the shower with her breasts exposed, the citation states.

During an Oct. 2 interview, Sims told deputies several students had attempted to add her on social media, but she claimed she turned down their requests. She admitted to being the woman in the recorded call, but said she only agreed to meet the student so he could apologize for his behavior in class.

ILLINOIS SUBSTITUTE TEACHER HAD SEX WITH 11-YEAR-OLD STUDENT DURING 'PLAY DATES,' POLICE SAY

Sims said the meeting never happened and that nothing physical occurred.

The name of the school where Sims and the underage boy met was not immediately provided. The age of the boy was also unclear.

Sims was charged with unlawfully using electronic communication to solicit, procure, or promote a child for sexual activity or other prohibited acts, according to online jail records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was released Monday on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.