Kentucky child killer walks free on 'good behavior,' gets arrested again within days

A man who was released from prison early after racking up good behavior credits following his conviction for fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Kentucky boy during a 2015 home invasion was arrested weeks later for violating his parole.

Ronald Exantus, 42, of Indianapolis, was serving a 20-year sentence for the killing of Logan Tipton, who was brutally slain in his Versailles, Kentucky, home, when he was released back onto the streets in October.

Despite confessing, Exantus was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at trial. Instead, a jury found him guilty of the other assaults on Logan's family during the home invasion .

The release came after he accumulated credits that allowed him to shave nine years off his sentence.

"Something needs to be changed because it cannot be that easy. You’ve committed a very heinous crime, and it’s just given to you," Logan’s sister, Kora Tipton, said of Exantus’ early release.

On Oct. 1, Exantus was released before moving to Marion County, Florida. However, he was arrested eight days later for failing to register as a convicted felon with the local sheriff’s office within 48 hours of arriving, which was required by the conditions of his parole, the New York Post reported.

He has since been extradited to Kentucky. However, he could be released next year with no parole restrictions.

"There’s no reason for any of us to ever have to walk down the street and possibly see our son’s murderer," Dean Tipton, Logan’s father, told WKYT-TV earlier this week.

The matter has put Kentucky's criminal justice system in the spotlight.

"He committed crimes against Kentuckians. Kentuckians have a right to know what kind of credits he's getting," Ronnie Bowling, top prosecutor in Whitley and McCreary counties and president of the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association, told Lex 18 news.

"I've seen people get good time credit for learning to play guitar. It was considered an educational credit which reduced the time of their sentence."

Exantus was able to shave five years off of his time for good behavior in addition to another two years for exceptional meritorious service and 10 months for completing educational programs, according to the news outlet.

At the time of his release, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, the Trump administration was looking into the matter.

"I can confirm the White House is looking into this. It’s wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison," she wrote on X at the time.

In response to Exantus' release, state Rep. T.J. Roberts is pushing for Logan's Law, a bill that would abolish mandatory reentry supervision.

"We’re going to make it to where if an individual is charged with multiple crimes for the same incident like we had here, you can’t have a split verdict on sanity versus insanity," Roberts said.