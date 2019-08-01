Woman, 22, dies of suspected drug overdose at Kennedy compound: report

Massachusetts authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was rushed to a hospital from a home on the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port Thursday.

Police told Boston 25 News that paramedics responded to a medical call on the property at around 2:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in an unknown condition. It is not clear whether she died at the hospital or at the property.

Boston 25 News, citing a law enforcement source, reported that the woman was 22 years old and died from a suspected drug overdose.

The compound has around six homes on along Nantucket Sound in Hyannis Port. The home where first responders were called Thursday has been owned by several prominent members of the Kennedy family, including the late Sens. Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy. Hyannis News reported that the home is currently owned by Ethel Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy's widow.

The woman's identity hasn't been disclosed and her relationship to the Kennedy family was unclear Thursday.

The Barnstable Police Department referred Fox News to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, which did not return messages and calls for comment. The Hyannisport Fire Department was unable to be reached Thursday evening.

Multiple generations of the Kennedy family have lived at the compound, which most famously served as President John F. Kennedy's summer White House.

