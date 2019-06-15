Allison Mack signs away rights to properties related to sex cult

“Smallville” TV actress and accused sex cult slave Allison Mack might be living with her parents a little longer.

Mack and other co-defendants in the case, including Nxivm President Nancy Salzman, have signed away rights to various properties located in the alleged cult’s stomping grounds — including Mack’s abode at 7 Generals Way in Clifton Park.

One of Mack’s slaves, identified only as “Nicole,” testified during Nxivm leader Keith Raniere’s sex trafficking trial that she was branded with his initials at the townhouse.

The feds are also seizing $515,577 in cash, the building where Raniere kept his creepy “Executive Library” and a Steinway grand piano.

Mack pleaded guilty in April and has been living in her parents’ home in California since she was arrested last summer. Her sentencing is scheduled for September.

Raniere’s trial wrapped Friday. He faces life behind bars if convicted.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.