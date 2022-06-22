Expand / Collapse search
Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: Colin Strickland, Texas cyclist in alleged love triangle murder, spotted in Austin

Kaitlin Armstrong is a suspect in the May murder of top cyclist Moriah 'Mo' Wilson in Austin, Texas

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Marshals continue search for Kaitlin Armstrong

Callahan Walsh, co-host of 'In Pursuit with John Walsh,' breaks down the details of Moriah Wilson's murder.

Newly obtained photos show Colin Strickland – the Austin, Texas, cyclist at the center of an allegedly deadly love triangle – going about a seemingly normal routine as the U.S. Marshals’ manhunt for his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, surpasses five weeks. 

Strickland was in a relationship with – and living with – alleged murderer Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of following her boyfriend and Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson and fatally shooting the young woman on May 11 in Austin, Texas. New photos obtained by Fox News Digital show Strickland reportedly at his Austin home on June 17 – one month to the day after officials announced that Armstrong, 34, was wanted for murder.

The photos show Strickland, 35, standing outside his home, riding a bike through the area and standing in front of his garage shirtless.

Armstrong is accused of murdering Wilson, a top cyclist, on the night of May 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG MANHUNT: TEXAS CYCLIST SLAYING SUSPECT COULD BE HIDING IN NYC, FORMER FUGITIVE SAYS

Colin Strickland seen outside his Austin, Texas, home on June 17, 2022.

Federal and local law enforcement have described evidence that shows Armstrong followed her longtime boyfriend, Colin Strickland, while he was out with Wilson earlier in the day on May 11. Strickland and Wilson allegedly went swimming at Deep Eddy pool in Austin before eating at a local restaurant. Investigators have said that Strickland dropped Wilson at her friend’s home, where she was staying at the time, and then left. 

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: TIMELINE OF AUSTIN MURDER SUSPECT'S DISAPPEARANCE

Colin Strickland seen outside his Austin, Texas, home on June 17, 2022.

According to Armstrong’s arrest warrant, Armstrong’s vehicle "appears to stop next to Wilson’s friend’s residence" just minutes after Strickland had left Wilson.

"Video surveillance shows Strickland leaving the area after dropping off Wilson and shows Armstrong's vehicle driving to the East Austin residence where Wilson was staying," the warrant states. "Armstrong has made prior statements expressing a desire to kill Wilson."

Colin Strickland seen outside his Austin, Texas, home on June 17, 2022.

Austin Police Department (APD) investigators have linked one of the guns found in Armstrong’s home to the weapon used to kill Wilson on the night of May 11, APD Homicide Det. Richard Spitler previously said. On May 12, investigators executed a search warrant at Armstrong's home, which she shared with Strickland, he said.

They later test-fired the weapon, a Sig-Sauer P365 9mm, and compared the spent shell casing to ballistic evidence recovered at the scene, according to the arrest warrant.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the May 11 murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

"The potential that the same firearm was involved is significant," the warrant states. 

Strickland allegedly told authorities he purchased the alleged murder weapon for Armstrong. 

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG MANHUNT: NEW YORK CAMPSITE LINKED TO SUSPECT IN AUSTIN CYCLIST LOVE TRIANGLE SLAYING

Moriah "Mo" Wilson, left, and Kaitlin Armstrong.

Days before the murder warrant was issued, police had interviewed Strickland and located Armstrong, who was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant out of Travis County from 2018, when Armstrong allegedly skipped out on a $650 Botox bill. But they mistakenly released her because of a data entry error that showed she was free to go.

Marshals previously described how Armstrong had traveled from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on the afternoon of May 14. She allegedly boarded Flight #WN2262 from AIBA to Houston Hobby Airport at 12:30 p.m. local time, and then took a connecting flight via Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York.

Investigators later revealed that Armstrong "was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport May 18" – one day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest. But her name was not linked to any of the outbound flights from Newark airport at the time, Marshals said. 

She has since been linked to a secluded, sweeping property known as "Camp Haven" or "Haven for Humanity" in Livingston Manor, New York.

The Livingston Manor address appeared on property records in connection with Kaitlin's sister, Christine Armstrong, on May 17, a source told Fox News Digital. The campsite is about a 2-hour, 20-minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport and is roughly the same distance from LaGuardia Airport.

Marshals are aware of a campground in upstate New York in connection with their interstate manhunt for Kaitlin Armstrong.

Investigators say Armstrong should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Authorities describe Armstrong as White, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and was last seen with long, curly hair wearing a blue denim jacket and white jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

