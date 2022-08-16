Judge rejects plea deal for Maryland couple accused of selling nuclear submarine secrets
A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday
A federal judge tossed out the plea agreements for a Maryland couple accused of attempting to sell U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign country.
Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October 2021 after a yearlong FBI operation and charged with one count of "conspiracy to communicate restricted data" and two counts of the "communication of restricted data."
In February, the couple pleaded guilty. Jonathan, a former Navy engineer faced up to 17 and a half years in prison, while Diana, a teacher, faced up to three years.
The couple withdrew their guilty pleas on Tuesday after Federal District Court Judge Gina Groh's decision.
"I respect the decision by the Court to reject the plea agreements. The prosecution will move forward, and our team will be ready for trial in January." U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld said
The case will head to trial early next year.