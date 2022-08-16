Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Judge rejects plea deal for Maryland couple accused of selling nuclear submarine secrets

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A federal judge tossed out the plea agreements for a Maryland couple accused of attempting to sell U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign country. 

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in October 2021 after a yearlong FBI operation and charged with one count of "conspiracy to communicate restricted data" and two counts of the "communication of restricted data." 

    These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe.  (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

    The residence of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe in Annapolis, Md., a day after neighbors say the house was searched by FBI agents. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. ((AP Photo/Brian Witte))

    Diane and Jonathan and Toebbe smile in a 2021 Instagram photo. (Instagram/@dianatoebbe)

In February, the couple pleaded guilty. Jonathan, a former Navy engineer faced up to 17 and a half years in prison, while Diana, a teacher, faced up to three years.

The couple withdrew their guilty pleas on Tuesday after Federal District Court Judge Gina Groh's decision.

"I respect the decision by the Court to reject the plea agreements. The prosecution will move forward, and our team will be ready for trial in January." U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld said

The case will head to trial early next year.

