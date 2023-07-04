Judge leashes Biden admin's big tech privileges, Kevin Costner and wife due in court and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘MINISTRY OF TRUTH’ - Federal judge blocks White House officials from meeting with tech companies about social media censorship. Continue reading …



BITTER BATTLE - Kevin Costner hires high-powered celebrity divorce lawyer to take on ex. Continue reading …

'FACE THE VOTERS' - Progressive DA uses Fourth of July massacre to insert politics hours after bloodbath. Continue reading …

DOOMSDAY CONTROL - Lawmakers demand safeguards over nukes as AI sparks fear. Continue reading …

FIGHTING FOR FAMILIES - Dave Rubin explains why Ron DeSantis' Disney fight matters. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

DRILL BIT - Biden's new eco rule cracking down on oil drilling, mining faces widespread opposition. Continue reading …

NO VACATION - Republican presidential candidates hit the trail in key primary states on July 4. Continue reading …

SUSPICIOUS SUBSTANCE - Secret Service investigating suspected cocaine discovered inside White House. Continue reading …

FAITH IN FOCUS - GOP senator torches Biden administration for 'not going to protect the religious liberty' of Americans. Continue reading…

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

HOLLYWOOD ENDING - Major entertainment companies rocked by series of sudden DEI exits. Continue reading …

'WHITE ADJACENT' - Asians come under vicious attacks from liberal media after victory over affirmative action. Continue reading …

SALACIOUS SUMMER READING - Teachers union recommends explicit book depicting sex for classroom summer reading lists. Continue reading …

WEDDING DAY DRAMA - Liberal bride who banned conservative uncle from nuptials served huge reality check by advice columnist. Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

VICIOUS ATTACK - Elderly woman killed by alligator while walking her dog at popular summer hotspot. Continue reading …

SOCIAL BATTLE - Meta takes aim at Twitter, to announce rival app Thread. Continue reading …

SAVAGE BEATING - Award-winning journalist hospitalized with severe injuries following brutal attack. Continue reading …

ROAD TO RECOVERY - Rosie O'Donnell gives update on Madonna after pop star's ICU scare. Continue reading …

WILDFIRE ON THE WATER: A boat carrying tourists off the coast of Greece was engulfed in flames, forcing all passengers and crew to evacuate. Check out the scene. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: We need to focus on building a collective spirit in our country again: Marie Harf. See video …

WATCH: Why are people unhappy with the state of the US economy? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.