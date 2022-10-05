Judge approves removal of Las Vegas Democrat official accused of murdering journalist

A Las Vegas judge approved a motion to remove Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from office Wednesday as he undergoes trial for the alleged murder of journalist Jeff German.

Las Vegas police arrested Telles in early September and subsequently charged him with murder. Telles, a Democrat, had led the county office that handles the assets of residents who die without a will or close family contacts. Telles' office released a statement announcing his removal Wednesday.

"Clark County two weeks ago filed to remove Robert Telles from office as the elected Public Administrator. In the County’s filing, Clark County asserted that following the charge of open murder in the death of Jeff German, Robert Telles was unable to fulfill his job responsibilities and was neglectful of office," the statement read.

"Today, a judge agreed and removed Telles from elected office. The County will now move forward in appointing someone to fulfill the end of Telles’ term, which expires on January 1, 2023, when the new Public Administrator elected this November takes office," it continued.

German, 69, was found dead outside his Las Vegas home with multiple stab wounds on Sept. 4. Police immediately stated that they had leads, and they were seen searching Telles' home in the following days.

German had written extensively about Telles' troubled election campaign, detailing the alleged hostile work environment Telles reportedly ran at the city office, as well as an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

German's previous reporting indicated that staff at the Clark County office were deeply critical of Telles, accusing him of favoritism and bullying.

"The Clark County Public Administrator’s office has been mired in turmoil and internal dissension over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office," reads one of his articles, published in May.

Telles lost his re-election bid in June following the release of German's report, placing third in a Democratic primary.

Staffers reportedly filmed Telles and one of his staffers, Roberta Lee-Kennett, in the back seat of a car to secure proof of the pair's "inappropriate relationship."

German had worked as a journalist in Las Vegas for more than 30 years and had been with the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 10 years prior to his death.

"The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff," Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement at the time. "He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."