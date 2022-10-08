JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder

Murdered JonBenet Ramsey's half-brother, John Ramsey, took aim at Boulder, Colorado, police in an Oct. 5 tweet regarding his sister's ongoing 1996 murder case.

"Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, along with a link to an article detailing the Denver Police Department's (DPD's) success in cracking an 18-year-old cold case .

On Wednesday, DPD and the Denver District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Missouri man Jason Groshart, 49, in connection with a 2004 burglary and sexual assault that occurred on the 3700 block of North Stuart Street at the time.

"The arrest of Groshart demonstrates our commitment to victims of crime and that the Denver Police Department never forgets," Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas said in a Wednesday statement. "We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who harm our community. Groshart committed a crime of violence against a member of our community and thanks to the Genetic Genealogy & Familial Match Searching grant, we hope we are able to provide some relief to the survivor."

Denver officials used a "tool" from Denver’s Integrated Cold Case Project to establish a connection with Groshart.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) has not yet officially labeled JonBenet's murder a cold case, and the Ramsey family is asking the department to allow independent agencies to examine DNA evidence in the case in an effort to link DNA from the 25-year-old crime to potential new suspects.

The Ramsey family believes BPD has been holding on to evidence in the 25-year-old case for too long. With new advancements in investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) research, the Ramseys believe they will have more success testing more than 250 of evidence for DNA in the case to potentially build a profile of the suspect in the 6-year-old girl's murder than they would with Boulder officials who are currently on the case.

JonBenet's mother reported her missing to police when she was 6 years old on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, after finding a lengthy ransom note demanding $118,000 in exchange for JonBenet. John Ramsey found her body later that same day in the basement of her home.

An autopsy revealed that JonBenet died of strangulation and a blow to the head. The Boulder City Medical Examiner reported an 8 1/2-inch fracture on her skull. Authorities have not convicted any suspects in the case.

BPD said in a December 2021 statement marking the 25-year anniversary of JonBenet's homicide that they have processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and "reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails." The Department also said that due to advances in DNA technology, "multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches" and that investigators have updated more than "750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology."