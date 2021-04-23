New Jeffrey Epstein accuser emerges after Ghislaine Maxwell arraignment

A new Jeffrey Epstein accuser emerged Friday after the arraignment of Ghislaine Maxwell, the late pedophile’s former lover who allegedly procured girls for him to sexually abuse.

Danielle Bensky — a 34-year-old professional dancer — appeared outside Manhattan federal court after watching Maxwell plead not guilty to new sex-trafficking charges added to her indictment last month.

"I think it’s incredibly vindicating," Bensky said of the case against Maxwell. "I think that after not having a trial for Epstein, I do believe that it’ll bring closure."

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and sex-trafficking conspiracy on Friday.

Bensky said she was 18 when Epstein victimized her, although she did not provide any details of the alleged abuse or claim Maxwell was involved.

Her Facebook page says she is a professional dancer and a former performer for Disney Crusie Line. She listed a number of dance schools she worked at as an instructor, including several across New York City and one in Hawaii.

Bensky said outside court that she was "too afraid" to watch Epstein at hearings before he hanged himself in jail while awaiting trial in August 2019.

"This is a new feeling for me to be there," she said.

"I do think it is hard to sit through it. It is painful. It’s good, too. It’s healing."

Bensky could not be reached by phone Friday afternoon.

