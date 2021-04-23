Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges 

Ghislaine Maxwell made a rare appearance in a New York City courthouse on Friday, when she pleaded not guilty to two new charges of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl allegedly for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse at his house in Palm Beach, Florida, between 2001 and 2004.

Maxwell has been under detention in a federal prison in Brooklyn since she was first charged in July 2020. She appeared in-person for the first time to the Manhattan courthouse.

She spoke only when prompted Friday, telling the judge, "Yes, your honor" and "I have, your honor," before one of her attorneys entered the not guilty plea on her behalf.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TO FACE 2 SEPARATE MANHATTAN CRIMINAL TRIALS

Maxwell, 59, is charged with lying under oath and recruiting, grooming and trafficking girls to be sexually abused by Epstein from the 1990s through 2004.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL PROSECUTORS BLAST DEFENSE FOR 'CONSPIRACY THEORIES' ABOUT NEW CHARGES

In a recent court order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled in favor of Maxwell, agreeing to sever the two perjury counts for which she is accused to instead be tried at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges of sex trafficking.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.