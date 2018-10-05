Jason Van Dyke trial: Chicago cop found guilty of second degree murder of Laquan McDonald

Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer accused of fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times in less than 30 seconds, was found guilty of second degree murder Friday.

Van Dyke was also found guilty of 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was found not guilty in a count of official misconduct. Van Dyke had been charged with first-degree murder. The judge had also told jurors they could consider second-degree murder.

Ahead of the verdict, Judge Vincent Gaughan warned people in the courtroom to contain their outbursts, adding, “If you do act out, I will have you arrested.”

“Look into your heart and control your emotions,” he said. “This will not be easy for anyone on either side.”

McDonald was shot 16 times in 2014. The shooting was captured on police dash camera video and sparked years of racial tension in the Illinois city.

The trial has polarized Chicago and garnered national attention over how to police minority communities.

Prosecutors had argued that the veteran police officer lied multiple times about the threat he claims McDonald posed and say a dashcam video proves it.

“You’ve seen it on video,” prosecutor Jody Gleason said. “He made it up.”

Van Dyke’s attorneys painted McDonald as a dangerous teen who refused to drop a three-inch retractable knife he'd been carrying the night he was killed.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert told jurors McDonald was an “out-of-control individual who didn’t care about anyone,” and argued that his client was a “scared police officer who was fearful of his life and the life of others.”

A police academy teacher testified that Van Dyke was trained to shoot rapidly and immediately reload his gun.

The defense also called a pharmacology expert who claimed McDonald was “whacked on this PCP.” James O’Donnell testified that McDonald was more vulnerable to hallucinations because he didn’t take his prescribed medication – an antipsychotic and a mood stabilizer. His comments gave weight to the defense’s claims that McDonald was a danger.

Van Dyke claimed he shot McDonald 16 times when the teen swung a knife at him. Grainy dashcam video — released 13 months later after a court order — showed McDonald holding a knife at the side of his body, about 15 feet away from VanDyke, and walking away from him and other officers who'd responded to a report that the youth was trying to break into vehicles. McDonald fell to the pavement less than two seconds after he was shot. Van Dyke continued shooting for another 12 seconds, emptying his 16-shot semiautomatic gun.

Prosecutors, who rested their case Sept. 20, called the 2014 killing “completely unnecessary” and argued that race had been a factor in the brutal incident. They claimed that on the night McDonald was shot and killed, the only thing VanDyke saw was a “black boy walking down the street” who had the “audacity to ignore the police.”

Eury Patrick, the prosecution’s expert on deadly use of force by the police, testified that Van Dyke kept shooting “long beyond the point of being reasonable.”

“They’re not trained to just empty their gun,” Patrick said. “It’s not a knee-jerk reaction. They’re trained to shoot until the risk is ended.”

Witness Jose Torres told jurors he heard more gunshots after McDonald fell than before.

“I’m not going to use the word, but I said, ‘Why the "f" are they still shooting him if he’s on the ground?'”

