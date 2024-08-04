Israel braces for imminent Iranian attack and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘MULTI-FRONT WAR’ – Biden heading to Situation Room with security team ahead of Iran's anticipated attack against Israel. Continue reading …

‘POTENTIALLY HISTORIC RAINFALL’ – Debby strengthens, gains hurricane status ahead of imminent landfall. Continue reading …

PUNCHING BACK – Boxer who failed gender test makes declaration after latest win amid Olympics controversy. Continue reading …

‘ANSWER THE CALL’ – Kamala Harris' potential VP pick sends social media into frenzy with cryptic post. Continue reading …

STOPPING SPEECH – Trump blocked by social media sites over the years, still permanently banned by one. Continue reading …

CLOSE TIES – Gov. Josh Shapiro worked with trans activists targeting therapists who wouldn't 'affirm' kids' gender: report. Continue reading …

UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT – Kamala Harris faces crucial week ahead in 2024 presidential showdown with Donald Trump. Continue reading …

ENERGY WARS – Dems hit as ‘hypocritical’ for failure to criticize Biden for similar oil deal slammed as bailout under Trump. Continue reading …

WILD TALE – RFK Jr. admits to dumping dead bear cub in Central Park as Roseanne Barr listens in bizarre video. Continue reading …

'TO ME, NO' – Black Pennsylvania voters say Kamala Harris isn't Black in viral CNN clip. Continue reading …

ART IMITATES LIFE – 'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be 'extra-involved' in the Kamala Harris campaign. Continue reading …

'YOURS TO LOSE' – South Carolina senator warns Trump to focus on Harris’ ‘dangerous liberal’ record, not heritage. Continue reading …

'OOH, I LIKE THAT' – Popular comedian admits Trump is ‘very enticing’ compared to Dems who he says are not inspiring. Continue reading …



ANDRÉ BÉLIVEAU – Kamala Harris’ energy flip-flop doesn’t change her terrible record. Continue reading …

JAMES A. GAGLIANO – The ugly truth about Kamala Harris’s law-enforcement record. Continue reading …

NOT 'FRIENDS’ – Judge Judy weighs in on the controversial debate over raising children. Continue reading …

LIVING THE DREAM – Olympic skateboarder, 18, discusses representing USA, how Games could grow sport. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know state lines, felines and amazing US grapevines? Continue reading …

BRAINSTORM – AI fast-tracks dementia diagnoses by tapping into ‘hidden information’ in brain waves. Continue reading …

SWEET SENDOFF – Caught on video, a college-bound teenager sends parting messages as she heads out. See video …





KEVIN MCCARTHY – Kamala Harris is the ‘most liberal person ever to run for president.’ See video …

FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL OFFICIAL – Trump's policies would be 'existential threat' to terrorism.’ See video …

