'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be 'extra-involved' in the Kamala Harris campaign

"Veep" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus will likely attend the Democratic National Convention and be "extra-involved" to help elect Kamala Harris president, a new interview revealed Sunday.

The Times of London spoke to Louis-Dreyfus about her upcoming projects as well as the renewed popularity of her comedy series "Veep" since Vice President Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"Veep," which aired on HBO from 2012 to 2019, starred Louis-Dreyfus as a comically inept fictional female vice president, Selina Meyer. In recent years, comparisons between the titular character and Harris went viral with detractors calling out the VP's so-called "word salads."

The comparisons may likely continue as the report showed Louis-Dreyfus will be campaigning for Harris.

"Yet surely there will be even more confusion between Meyer and Harris because Louis-Dreyfus says she ‘will be extra-involved’ in the Harris campaign. Immediately after our interview she is recording an advert telling Americans abroad how to vote. Will she be at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month? She hesitates, wary of revealing a spoiler. ‘I probably will be, yes,’ she says eventually," The Times of London wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for a comment.

Louis-Dreyfus was previously a host during the final night of the 2020 DNC, which was virtual. Her performance was panned by conservative commentators.

Though she appreciated being linked to Harris, Louis-Dreyfus sought to distance the vice president from her fictional character, claiming many comparisons are motivated by sexism.

"Let me just say this," Louis-Dreyfus said. "If Selina had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call."

"Female candidates are more scrutinized," she added. "That is the reality, and we played into it and used it to our comedic advantage. There is an episode in which a character suggests Selina open a speech with ‘As a woman’ and she said, ‘I can’t identify as a woman! People can’t know that! Men hate that and women who hate women hate that, which I believe is most women.’ So we used that for a lot of fodder."

However, Veep series creator Armando Iannucci similarly rejected comparisons between Louis-Dreyfus' character and Harris.

"Selina Meyer is not Kamala Harris," Iannucci told The Hollywood Reporter. "When we were making Veep, we didn’t have anyone in specific in mind…it really is not based on anyone."

"It’s nice that Veep has been watched again, but I wouldn’t want people to think that Kamala Harris is like Selina Meyer," he added.

On the day after President Biden bowed out of the race, the television show gained a 353% increase in viewership for its first season on HBO Max, according to Luminate’s Streaming Viewership data.

