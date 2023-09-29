Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

IRS consultant charged with disclosing tax returns of Trump and nation's 'wealthiest individuals' to media

Charles Littlejohn also allegedly stole tax information associated with some of the nation's wealthiest people, the DOJ said in a federal complaint

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , David Spunt Fox News
Published
close
President Trump responds to New York Times story on tax records Video

President Trump responds to New York Times story on tax records

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest from the White House.

A former consultant with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been charged with disclosing former President Trump's tax returns to the New York Times while he was in office, federal prosecutors said Friday.  

The Justice Department identified the suspect as Charles Littlejohn, 38, a Washington D.C. resident. In a federal complaint, the DOJ said Littlejohn disclosed the tax returns of "thousands of the nation’s wealthiest individuals" to news organizations and tax information associated with a "high-ranking government official" to a different news outlet. 

Fox News was told the second news organization that received stolen tax information is Pro Publica, a New York City-based nonprofit investigative journalism group. 

The returns dated back more than 15 years, court documents said. He allegedly stole the tax returns between 2018 and 2020, federal prosecutors said. Trump is not named in the complaint

COURT REJECTS TRUMP'S REQUEST TO DELAY CIVIL TRIAL OUT OF NEW YORK AG JAMES' INVESTIGATION

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York. A consultant for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been charged with disclosing Trump's tax return to the New York Times.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura/File/Fox News)

"Littlejohn is charged with one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison," the DOJ said in a news release. 

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), the IRS’s internal watchdog, is investigating the case. The DOJ declined to comment on the case. 

Fox News was told a guilty plea is in the works. Littlejohn was working as a contractor for the tax agency when he allegedly stole Trump's tax returns and gave them to the New York Times. The newspaper published several stories on Trump's taxes before he left office. 

McEnany accuses New York Times of 'hit job' with Trump taxes report Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September 2020, Trump defended his tax history, saying he paid "millions of dollars" to the Internal Revenue Service and argued he is "entitled" to tax credits "like everyone else" in the wake of a New York Times report that said he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.