Iowa soldier dies after 'medical emergency' during basic training in Georgia, Army says

A teenage Army recruit unexpectedly died last week while conducting a training exercise during basic combat training in Georgia, officials said.

Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison, 19, had an unspecified medical emergency during a training event at Fort Moore on July 12 and was pronounced dead at the Martin Army Community Hospital.

"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family," Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, the unit where Atchison was assigned, said in a statement. "They are in our thoughts and prayers."

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Atchison, of Pella, Iowa, arrived at the military installation on May 12 for infantry training. The Army combines basic training and infantry school, also known as One Station Unit Training (OSUT).

He was on track to participate in his company's "Turning Green" ceremony, which signifies the basic training portion of infantry OSUT.

During his training, Atchison qualified with the M4 rifle as an expert marksman, the Army said, noting he was named the "Top Shot" for Delta Company.

"Those who volunteer to defend the nation represent the very best of us," said 1st Lt. Kyle J. Whittaker, Atchison’s company commander. "The loss of Jacob will be keenly felt by his teammates and the Army, now and in the future."

Atchison's death is being investigated, the Army said.