Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee

Inmate fatally stabbed at Tennessee courthouse while waiting to appear before judge

Donnie Clay charged with the murder of fellow Memphis inmate Deion Byrd

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tennessee inmate was fatally stabbed at a courthouse while waiting to appear before a judge and another inmate has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Deion Byrd, 25, was stabbed Thursday morning in a holding area of a Shelby County Criminal Court and hospitalized but was later pronounced dead, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Another inmate, Donnie Clay, 21, was charged with murder and taking contraband into the jail, news outlets reported Friday. It wasn’t clear how a sharp object got through jail security.

MANHUNT ENDS FOR NASHVILLE POLICE CHIEF’S SON ACCUSED IN DOUBLE OFFICER SHOOTING AFTER HE’S FOUND DEAD

A commotion broke out shortly after multiple Shelby County Jail inmates were brought into the facility for separate court appearances before Judge Paula Skahan.

Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis crime

One inmate has been charged with fatally stabbing another at a Shelby County, Tennessee, criminal court. (Fox News)

"I was just taking the bench and I heard yelling," Skahan said. "Anybody could have been attacked. I just don’t understand how this can happen."

TENNESSEE MAN CONVICTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO PROVIDE MATERIAL SUPPORT TO ISIS

An affidavit says the commotion started when Byrd accused Clay of breaking into his home, which Clay denied, and then Byrd spit in Clay’s face.

"Clay said ‘I’m gonna kill you now’ and pulled a sharpened piece of metal from his waistband and chased Byrd into a nearby interview room a few feet away," the affidavit reads. Byrd was stabbed at least once in the neck, according to the affidavit.

Byrd's mother, Laquita Byrd, said she wants justice in her son's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"His life didn’t deserve to be taken like that," she said. "He’s gone and you are supposed to be in the safest place. You at 201 Poplar. All the metal detectors, all the sheriff’s deputies."