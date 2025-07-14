Influential evangelical pastor and theologian John MacArthur dead at 86 after health battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John MacArthur, pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, died Monday at the age of 86 after a battle with pneumonia.

"Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior," read a Monday-night post on the X account of "Grace to You" which is MacArthur's media ministry. "This evening, his faith became sight. He faithfully endured until his race was run."

The announcement comes after associate pastor Tom Patton told congregants at a July 13 Sunday service that MacArthur had been hospitalized with the illness, according to The Roys Report.

"This week, Pastor John contracted pneumonia," Patton previously said during the service. "He was admitted into the hospital and may be in the presence of the Lord soon."

MacArthur began his work at Grace Community Church after graduating from Talbot Theological Seminary in 1969, according to the church’s website. Throughout his time in leadership, the church’s two morning worship services reportedly grew to fill the 3,500-seat auditorium to capacity, with thousands of members joining various training programs and fellowship groups.

In 1985, MacArthur became president of The Master’s University, a four-year accredited liberal arts Christian college located in Santa Clarita. One year later, he founded The Master’s Seminary, a graduate school specializing in preparing men for full-time pastoral roles and missionary work, according to Grace Community Church.

MacArthur also served as president and featured teacher with Grace to You, a nonprofit organization specializing in the development and distribution of his audio recordings, books and the "Grace to You" television and radio programs.

Additionally, MacArthur penned nearly 400 books and study resources, including The Gospel According to Jesus and Our Sufficiency in Christ, with his titles being translated into over two dozen languages, according to the church’s website.

The pastor previously made national headlines in 2020 after a California judge ruled the church could continue holding in-person services despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide coronavirus restrictions.

MacArthur had suffered from years of health complications, including a sudden onset of illness while preaching at a 2023 service. Since then, he has reportedly undergone multiple surgeries targeting atrial fibrillation and other conditions.

However, his health reportedly continued to decline, with Patton telling members of the community that the pastor’s recovery from "three surgeries in the second half of 2024" was "slower than expected," and saw "occasional setbacks affecting his heart, lungs and kidneys."

Earlier this year, MacArthur was hospitalized while undergoing a "second procedure" on his lungs, the outlet reported.

MacArthur is survived by his wife, Patricia, four children and fifteen grandchildren.