The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the abandonment of a 3-month-old infant girl at a Walmart store on Thursday by suspected shoplifters.

According to the Philadelphia Police, around 11 p.m. on January 18, officers were called to a Walmart for a report of a theft in progress.

Store security guards told responding officers that three suspected shoplifters, two men and a woman, fled the store and left the infant behind.

The infant was immediately transported to a local hospital by paramedics for evaluation.

Police told Fox News Digital that the infant is reported to be in good condition.

Police added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260.