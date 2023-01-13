Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana youth football coach dead after suspected road rage incident

Richard Hamilton of Indianapolis was shot and killed near Interstate 65

Associated Press
A suspected road rage shooting in suburban Indianapolis killed the founder of a youth football team, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting Wednesday evening killed Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, of Indianapolis, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said.

Hamilton was the founder of the Indy Steelers youth football team in Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road near the Interstate 65 interchange. Hamilton was riding in the passenger seat of a van when a gunman opened fire from a car, Indiana State Police said.

Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, of Indianapolis, was shot dead Wednesday evening during an apparent road rage incident

Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, of Indianapolis, was shot dead Wednesday evening during an apparent road rage incident (Fox News)

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the incident began as a "road rage encounter" on I-65 southbound north of County Line Road, police said.

Police are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark tinted windows that the shots are believed to have been fired from. They're seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road on Wednesday between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. They're asked to call 317-899-8577.