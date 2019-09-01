Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

1 wounded in Indiana Walmart shooting; 2 in custody

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A shooting Sunday at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana, wounded one person and two others were in custody, police announced.

"There are two suspects in custody and weapons have been recovered from the scene," the Hobart Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The post also said the victim was in stable condition and was being rushed to a nearby hospital. It's unclear whether the suspects knew the person who was shot.

A shooting injured one person at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana.

A shooting injured one person at a Walmart in Hobart, Indiana. (Google Street View)

TEXAS SHOOTING LEAVES 7 DEAD, 19 INJURED; SUSPECT DEAD

"Walmart has been evacuated and the scene is secure and is being processed as a crime scene at this time," the post added.

No further details were released with police saying the investigation was in its "infancy" and that the Walmart was evacuated.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

The Indiana shooting came one day after a man went on a shooting rampage in West Texas, killing seven people and wounding 22 others in the area of Odessa and Midland, Texas.

Deadly Texas shooting spree started with a traffic stop

Deadly Texas shooting spree started with a traffic stop

Midland, Texas Mayor Jerry Morales says it was amazing to see both local and state law enforcement agencies to work together to stop the Texas mass shooter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On August 3, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring over 20 others. The next day, in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured dozens in 32 seconds.

Hobart is about an hour's drive southeast of Chicago.