Crime

Indiana mother and 3 children found dead in burning home had been shot: police

Naomi Briner, 35, was found dead along with her children aged 12, 8 and 6

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

A mother and her three children who were found dead in a burning home in rural southeastern Indiana on Tuesday suffered gunshot wounds, authorities say. 

The woman, Naomi Briner, 35, was found by firefighters in the house at around 4 p.m. Tuesday along with her children Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8; and Iyla Briner, 6, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police. The house is located in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road just outside Madison.

When police and fire crew arrived on the scene, the house was up in flames, police said.

A nighttime image of an Indiana State Police truck tending to a fire

A mother and her three children were found dead in a burning home in rural southeastern Indiana on Tuesday and authorities have now revealed that they all had gunshot wounds. Pictured is an Indiana State Police truck. (Indiana State Police via Facebook)

Upon entering the residence, fire crews located the bodies of four victims inside and despite life-saving measures, all four individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. The fire was extinguished and investigators were called to the location, Wheeles said via a statement on social media. 

Photos from the scene show the charred roof of the home and a burned vehicle in the driveway. Christmas lights could also be seen strung across the yard.

A tow truck at the scene of a fire in Indiana

A mother and her three children were found dead in a burning home in rural southeastern Indiana on Tuesday and authorities have now revealed that they all had gunshot wounds. Pictured is a tow truck at the scene.

Wheeles identified the family late Tuesday and revealed that they had all suffered gunshot wounds. 

He did not provide any further details as to how they were shot and if there is a suspect wanted. 

"This is an ongoing investigation," Wheeles said. "However, at this time, investigators do not believe that there is a threat to the public."

"Indiana State Police Investigators continue to work closely with the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate this incident."

A map pinpointing the scene of a fire where four people died

The fire took place in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road just outside Madison.

