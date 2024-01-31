Expand / Collapse search
Indiana man, 85, dies after dogs attack him, police say

The incident occurred on the city's far east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

  • Willie Mundine, 85, died on Tuesday following an attack by two dogs in Indianapolis.
  • The incident occurred on the city's far east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
  • Mundine was taken to the hospital after sustaining multiple dog bites but succumbed to his injuries.

An 85-year-old Indianapolis man died Tuesday after being attacked by two dogs, police said.

Willie Mundine died at a hospital hours after the attack on the city's far east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers found the man with multiple dog bites and transported him to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

One officer shot the dog.

Randal Taylor speaks

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor speaks at a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 16, 2021. An 85-year-old Indianapolis man died on Tuesday after being attacked by two dogs, police said. (JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The dog was struck once in its back but survived.

The wounded dog was impounded by the city's animal control shelter under police supervision.