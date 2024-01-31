Indiana man, 85, dies after dogs attack him, police say

Willie Mundine, 85, died on Tuesday following an attack by two dogs in Indianapolis.

The incident occurred on the city's far east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Mundine was taken to the hospital after sustaining multiple dog bites but succumbed to his injuries.

One officer shot the dog.

The dog was struck once in its back but survived.

The wounded dog was impounded by the city's animal control shelter under police supervision.