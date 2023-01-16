Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana house fire leaves mother, 3 children dead

The fire occurred in Fremont, IN, early Saturday morning

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana.

The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said.

WESTERN INDIANA MOBILE HOME FIRE KILLS 2 CHILDREN

A Fremont, Indiana, woman and her three children were found dead following a Saturday morning house fire.

A Fremont, Indiana, woman and her three children were found dead following a Saturday morning house fire. (Fox News)

They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has confirmed their identities, but their names and ages were not released Saturday. Autopsies were expected to be performed Sunday.

MINNESOTA SENIOR, DOG KILLED IN NEW YEAR'S DAY HOUSE FIRE

A preliminary investigation shows the fire appears to have started in an unoccupied area on the home's second floor, state police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire is under investigation.