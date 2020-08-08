Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana fugitive gets stuck in chimney while eluding cops

Man was wanted for violating parole in a drug case

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Indiana firefighters rescued a man who climbed up a fireplace chimney to avoid being captured by police -- only to get stuck.

Cody Methanial Sargent shimmied up the chimney when members of U.S. Marshals Task Force showed up at his house in Evansville, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. They went to the home Thursday to arrest him for violating parole in a drug case.

Cody Methanial Sargent had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a chimney trying to avoid being arrest on a parole violation. 

“While hiding in the house and attempting to avoid capture, Sargent tried to escape by climbing up the fireplace chimney,” sheriff officials said. “Sargent became lodged three-quarters way up and was unable to free himself.”

Members of the Evansville Fire Department dismantled a portion of the chimney to free Sargent.

Cody Methanial Sargent became stuck in a fireplace chmney as he tried to elude police.

He was treated for injuries and then booked into the local jail without bail.

Sargent was convicted in the drug case on charges of dealing narcotics, possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia, officials said.

The Evansville Fire Department took apart the chimney to free Cody Methanial Sargent, 29.

The sheriff's office released photos showing Sargent wedged in the chimney.

The warrant to arrest Sargent was carried out by Vanderburgh deputies, Evansville police and an Indiana state trooper.

