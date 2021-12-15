Indiana man charged with Chicago murder allegedly linked to another killing weeks earlier

An accused killer who reportedly once worked for an anti-violence group in Chicago has been charged with committing a murder while free on bond in another case in which he allegedly shot and killed a motorist weeks earlier.

Angelo Baldwin, of Gary, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder in the June 10 killing of Darrion Stokes as he stood next to a vehicle with two young children in the back seat, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Authorities said Baldwin, 22, fired multiple shots from an SUV at Stokes as he was talking to a woman who was in the car with children. Investigators used surveillance cameras to locate the SUV, which had been stolen by Baldwin a day earlier from a gas station, prosecutors said.

After the shooting, the vehicle was involved in a minor crash and Baldwin was captured on security video fleeing with a gun in his hand, authorities said.

At the time of the shooting, he was already facing a murder charge in the July 1 killing of a 21-year-old man following a collision on the Interstate 57 freeway.

Prosecutors said Baldwin and the victim both pulled off the roadway following the accident. The pair spoke and when the victim went back to his vehicle, Baldwin allegedly shot him and fled.

A woman in the victim's car took him to the hospital where he later died. Baldwin was arrested days later in Jackson, Tennessee.

Baldwin worked for an anti-violence group Ceasefire Chicago as an outreach worker for two years prior to the slayings, Assistant Cook County Public Defender Patrick White told CWBChicago. The group changed its name to Cure Violence Chicago in 2016.

Fox News has reached out to White, Cure Violence Chicago, the Cook County State's Attorney's office, Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department.

Baldwin is being held in Cook County jail on no bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 3, according to jail records.