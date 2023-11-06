IN police investigate triple homicide after bodies found inside home

Police in central Indiana are investigating the deaths of three people fatally shot at a home.

Muncie police found the bodies of two men and a woman on Friday afternoon at a home on the city's west side. A person called 911 Friday to check on a resident of the home and was unable to make contact, Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell said Saturday.

Criswell said there were no signs of forced entry at the residence and there was "no active threat to the community."

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Kevin L. Humphrey, 45-year-old Sarah R. Barnes and her father, 76-year-old Douglas L. Starr, according to the Delaware County coroner. The victims died of gunshot wounds.

Muncie police did not return a message Sunday.