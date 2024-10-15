Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrants arrested in wealthy Florida county for sexual crimes against a child

Alleged crimes took place between August and October of 2024

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Trump had illegal immigration at a 45-year low: Tom Homan Video

Trump had illegal immigration at a 45-year low: Tom Homan

Fox News contributor Tom Homan discusses migrant crime in the United States on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

A trio of illegal immigrants were arrested in a wealthy Florida county last week for sexual crimes against a child, police said. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested three illegal immigrant suspects from Honduras on Friday. 

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects on Monday as Selvin Lopez Lopez, Erick Lopez Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez. The sheriff’s office did not say if they are related.

The Lopez Lopez trio was arrested for "numerous counts of lewd lascivious behavior," a capital sexual battery, on a minor under 12 years of age, the sheriff’s office said. 

NEW REPORT WARNS BLOODTHIRSTY VENEZUELAN GANG'S FOOTPRINT WILL REMAIN IN US ‘FOR DECADES’

honduras illegal immigrants

Selvin, Erick, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

The "despicable behavior" took place from August 2024 up until the time of their arrest last week, police said.

Investigators determined that Selvin and Erick Lopez Lopez illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 and turned themselves in to Border Patrol. They were told to call for a court date but never did, the sheriff’s office said. 

US-Mexico border wall

This aerial picture taken on December 8, 2023, shows the US-Mexico border wall in Sasabe, Arizona. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jesersson allegedly crossed the border illegally in 2023 and was given a court date for 2028. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The three Lopez Lopezs are now being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on no bond, the sheriff’s office said. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 