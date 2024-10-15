Illegal immigrants arrested in wealthy Florida county for sexual crimes against a child

A trio of illegal immigrants were arrested in a wealthy Florida county last week for sexual crimes against a child, police said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested three illegal immigrant suspects from Honduras on Friday.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects on Monday as Selvin Lopez Lopez, Erick Lopez Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez. The sheriff’s office did not say if they are related.

The Lopez Lopez trio was arrested for "numerous counts of lewd lascivious behavior," a capital sexual battery, on a minor under 12 years of age, the sheriff’s office said.

The "despicable behavior" took place from August 2024 up until the time of their arrest last week, police said.

Investigators determined that Selvin and Erick Lopez Lopez illegally entered the U.S. in 2021 and turned themselves in to Border Patrol. They were told to call for a court date but never did, the sheriff’s office said.

Jesersson allegedly crossed the border illegally in 2023 and was given a court date for 2028.

The three Lopez Lopezs are now being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on no bond, the sheriff’s office said.