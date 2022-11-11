Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Illegal immigrant named in July 4 Virginia mass shooting plot sentenced for re-entering US illegally

Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, had been deported twice before and will be sent back to Guatemala when he finishes serving his prison term

Louis Casiano
An illegal immigrant from Guatemala who was identified by Virginia authorities as part of July 4 mass shooting plot was sentenced Thursday to 5.5 months in prison for re-entering the United States illegally after being deported. 

Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to the charge in August. He does not face any charges related to the alleged mass shooting plot.

RECORD 856 MIGRANTS DIE AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN FISCAL YEAR 2022: CBP

52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, were named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia. On Thursday, Balcarcel-Bavagas was sentenced to more than five months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States.

52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, were named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia. On Thursday, Balcarcel-Bavagas was sentenced to more than five months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States. (Richmond Police Department)

Federal prosecutors said Balcarcel-Bavagas illegally entered the U.S. three times and was deported twice. He will be deported back to Guatemala after serving his prison term. 

In July, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said Balcarcel-Bavagas and Julio Alvarado Dubon, 52, planned a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where a July 4 fireworks celebration was being held. 

The alleged plot was foiled by a tipster who called the police, authorities said. 

Federal prosecutors said they lack evidence to prove Balcarcel-Bavagas was part of a mass shooting plot, according to court documents. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

