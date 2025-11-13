Expand / Collapse search
Illegal gangster with demonic face tattoo, wanted for homicide, arrested on US soil: feds

ICE officials say Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla faces charges including aggravated homicide and extortion

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A notorious criminal on El Salvador’s list of most-wanted gang members has been taken into custody on United States soil, according to federal officials. 

Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla was arrested in Maryland earlier this month after police caught him allegedly driving without a license, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a news release. 

While the arrest marks Lazo-Quintanilla’s first known run-in with the law in the United States, authorities learned he is wanted in his home country for numerous crimes, including aggravated homicide, extortion and possession of drugs, according to DHS. 

DHS ARRESTS FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF SERIOUS CRIMES, INCLUDING MURDER AND CHILD ABUSE

Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla's mugshot

Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla was arrested by ICE officials for allegedly driving without a license in Maryland in November 2025, according to DHS. Lazo-Quintanilla is wanted in his home country of El Salvador for numerous crimes, including aggravated homicide, extortion and possession of drugs, according to DHS. (Department of Homeland Security)

"70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "This gang member on El Salvador’s most wanted list is a perfect example of ICE targeting the worst of the worst.

"He may lack a violent rap sheet in the U.S., but this criminal illegal alien is clearly a public safety threat." 

CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH 49 PRIOR ARRESTS TOPS ICE’S LATEST ‘WORST-OF-THE-WORST’ LIST 

A graphic of El Salvador's flag

Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla is "a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang" in El Salvador, which has been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the Trump administration, according to DHS. (iStock)

"The media’s false claims that ICE is not arresting the worst of the worst simply has no grounding," McLaughlin added. "In reality, ICE is arresting criminal illegal aliens before they can victimize Americans."

Lazo-Quintanilla, whose mugshot shows a large "666" tattoo across his forehead, is also "a confirmed member of the 18th Street Gang" in El Salvador, which has been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the Trump administration, according to DHS. 

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

A border patrol agent watches a helicopter

Federal officials arrested illegal alien Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla during a traffic stop in Maryland, with authorities later learning he is a member of El Salvador’s list of most-wanted gang members, according to DHS.  (Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images)

Details regarding when Lazo-Quintanilla entered the country were not immediately available.

The 18th Street Gang is "one of the largest gangs in our hemisphere and has conducted attacks against security personnel, public officials, and civilians in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras," according to a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
