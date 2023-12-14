Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho

Idaho murders: King Road house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed 4 students to be demolished

The University of Idaho said demolition of the home could take several days

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Investigators replace the plywood over the doors and windows to the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last year Video

Investigators replace the plywood over the doors and windows to the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last year

Investigators replace the plywood over the doors and windows to the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in November last year in Moscow, Idaho on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital) 

The King Road house in Moscow, Idaho, is set to be demolished on Dec. 28, according to the University of Idaho.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

View of Idaho house

The investigation into the murder of four Idaho students has now entered its second month. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The university said in a Thursday press release that the demolition of the house will begin on Dec. 28. 

Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were allegedly killed Nov. 13, 2022, by Bryan Kohberger in the home.

In a statement, the university said that Kohberger's defense team will visit the home on Thursday and Friday.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.