©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New Jersey

Husband of Dem mayor arrested for DUI while driving toddler son hits back at critics

'It’s not like she's the mayor of some big city,' says Jason Carty, husband of Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Gina LaPlaca takes sobriety test outside her home Video

Gina LaPlaca takes sobriety test outside her home

Democrat Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested and booked on DUI charges outside her home on March 17. (Lumberton Township, N.J., Police Department)

The husband of Lumberton Township, New Jersey, Mayor Gina LaPlaca, who was arrested on St. Patrick's Day for allegedly driving drunk with the couple's toddler, says his wife should be left alone because she's not the mayor of a large city.

"It’s not like she’s the mayor of some big city," said Jason Carty, LaPlaca's husband, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer

"Lumberton has only 13,000 people," he reportedly said. "All I want is for my wife to get better and for everyone to leave her alone."

Despite intense backlash, the mayor has not resigned, even as she reportedly receives inpatient treatment to recover from her addiction. 

WATCH: DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER FAILING ROADSIDE SOBRIETY TEST AS WIFE SLEPT IN BACKSEAT

Gina LaPlaca field sobriety test

Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca takes a field sobriety test. (Lumberton Township Police)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called for LaPlaca to resign last week, according to nj.com.

"I wish her a speedy journey to a better place for her and her family," he reportedly said. "I think, based on what I’ve seen, I think it would be wise for her to put aside her public duties until she gets to that better place."

On March 17, LaPlaca, 45, was arrested outside her home after a witness took a video that allegedly showed her driving erratically and called the police. When police confronted the mayor, she was removing her toddler son from the back seat of her blue BMW.

At the scene, she allegedly slurred her words and first told police she hadn't had anything to drink before admitting to drinking moments later.

Democrat Mayor arrested for DUI

Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca is arrested outside her home on March 17, 2025. (Lumberton Township Police Department )

RHODE ISLAND DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER ARRESTED FOR DUI ORDERED TO INSTALL CAR BREATHALYZER

Bodycam footage shows the side of LaPlaca's car had been scratched, and the passenger side-view mirror nearly destroyed. When an officer asked what she hit, LaPlaca said she did not know. 

laplaca-car-accident

Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca stands beside her damaged BMW on March 17, 2025. (Lumberton Township Police Department)

"You don't have any recollection of hitting anything?" another officer asked. 

"No, I don't," she replied.

Police said they recovered an open water bottle filled with liquor from inside the vehicle. 

DEMOCRATIC OFFICIAL DRUNKENLY SLURS, FLAUNTS GOVERNMENT POSITION DURING DUI ARREST: VIDEO

In a holding cell, she reportedly asked a Lumberton Township police officer to call the chief of police on her behalf. She was later taken to the hospital. 

Lumberton Township police officer reads mayor her rights Video

She was charged with endangering/abuse/neglect of a child, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving likely to endanger, driving with an expired license and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

LaPlaca is due back in court on April 28. 

