Husband of Dem mayor arrested for DUI while driving toddler son hits back at critics

The husband of Lumberton Township, New Jersey, Mayor Gina LaPlaca, who was arrested on St. Patrick's Day for allegedly driving drunk with the couple's toddler, says his wife should be left alone because she's not the mayor of a large city.

"It’s not like she’s the mayor of some big city," said Jason Carty, LaPlaca's husband, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Lumberton has only 13,000 people," he reportedly said. "All I want is for my wife to get better and for everyone to leave her alone."

Despite intense backlash, the mayor has not resigned, even as she reportedly receives inpatient treatment to recover from her addiction.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called for LaPlaca to resign last week, according to nj.com.

"I wish her a speedy journey to a better place for her and her family," he reportedly said. "I think, based on what I’ve seen, I think it would be wise for her to put aside her public duties until she gets to that better place."

On March 17, LaPlaca, 45, was arrested outside her home after a witness took a video that allegedly showed her driving erratically and called the police. When police confronted the mayor, she was removing her toddler son from the back seat of her blue BMW.

At the scene, she allegedly slurred her words and first told police she hadn't had anything to drink before admitting to drinking moments later.

Bodycam footage shows the side of LaPlaca's car had been scratched, and the passenger side-view mirror nearly destroyed. When an officer asked what she hit, LaPlaca said she did not know.

"You don't have any recollection of hitting anything?" another officer asked.

"No, I don't," she replied.

Police said they recovered an open water bottle filled with liquor from inside the vehicle.

In a holding cell, she reportedly asked a Lumberton Township police officer to call the chief of police on her behalf. She was later taken to the hospital.

She was charged with endangering/abuse/neglect of a child , driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving likely to endanger, driving with an expired license and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

LaPlaca is due back in court on April 28.