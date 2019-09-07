Hurricane Dorian puts spotlight on homes barely recovered from Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Hurricane Dorian's lashing of the Carolinas with rain and flooding has shone a spotlight and a strain on some families who still haven’t recovered a year after Hurricane Florence.

“Florence was horrible because it stuck around for so long and we had tons of rain right before the hurricane. The ground is saturated and some trees were just coming down everywhere,” said Charlie Blanton, a homeowner in North Carolina.

One of those trees crushed Charlie Blanton’s family home. He says he still has several months of work left to repair the damages. He says it will cost $150,000 to fix everything up.

“The fan that was up here had water pouring down off of it, right there in the middle of the room,” he said, as he described the damage done to the roof of his home.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Florence caused $22 billion in damages in North Carolina. There is currently no estimate available yet for Hurricane Dorians.

“We were just hoping that we wouldn't have another tree fall through. We still have one tree in the front of the house that is old. We did some hurricane prepping, we brought everything inside that was outside, but we were also prepping the house that we're standing in now, so we just basically had constant worry during the whole storm,” Blanton said.

Charlie says several houses in the area are still rebuilding. Due to the destruction, his daughter says she can still barely recognize the home.

“This was my room. Sadly, it’s no longer very much of a room. We had a bunk bed over there in the back corner, a toilet right here, which we don’t have anymore,” said Bernadette Blanton.

The Blantons have been staying with friends for over a year. About 400 families are still living in temporary housing since Florence.

For Charlie, with Dorian behind him, he says he hasn’t let his guard down. He is ready for what comes next.

“We absolutely dodged a bullet and I hope that we can get our house done before the next hurricane comes because we'll be ready and now we know what to do.”

While skies are looking clear in the Carolinas post-Dorian, there are still roughly 240,000 power outages reported across the Carolinas. The storm is now reportedly setting its sights for Canada.