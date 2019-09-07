Hurricane Dorian sets sights on Canada after 'biblical' flooding in North Carolina

Hurricane Dorian is on the move up the Eastern Seaboard after dumping a deluge of rain and seawaters, flooding neighborhoods and first floors of many homes in North Carolina.

On Saturday, as the sky cleared and floodwaters began to recede residents in the North Carolina's Outer Banks began to assess any damage that the Category 1 hurricane may have left in its wake.

“We just thought it was gonna be a normal blow,” Steve Harris, who lives on Ocracoke Island, said Friday. “But the damage is going to be severe this time. This is flooding of biblical proportions.”

STRANDED BAHAMIANS WAIT TO GET OFF ABACA ISLAND: 'ONLY ANIMALS CAN LIVE HERE'

JEEP OWNER EXPLAINS WHY VEHICLE WAS LEFT ON SOUTH CAROLINA BEACH DURING DORIAN

He said he lost his car to the storm and his air conditioning but feels blessed that he lives on the third floor and has insurance.

“It’s just a strange picture,” Harris said. “If you’ve been a regular guest down here for years, you can’t image what we saw.”

Dorian made landfall Friday morning over North Carolina’s Outer Banks as a far weaker storm than the Category 5 monster that devastated the Bahamas earlier in the week.

WEATHER AGENCY NOW BACKS TRUMP, SAYS DORIAN COULD HAVE IMPACTED ALABAMA

As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Dorian – still a weakening Category 1 storm – was about 160 miles from Nantucket, Massachusetts traveling at 25 mph with sustained winds of 85 mph. As it continues to move north, forecasters said the storm is expected to produce hurricane conditions in parts of the Canadian province Nova Scotia.

The storm was about 310 miles from Halifax, Nova Scotia around 8 a.m. Saturday.

It could sweep into Maine later Saturday, however, the hurricane-force winds are unlikely to pose any threat to land in the U.S.

'THERE IS NOTHING LEFT': FOX NEWS' STEVE HARRIGAN DESCRIBES DEATH, DEVASTATION FROM DORIAN IN BAHAMAS

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said one of the main worries was for the roughly 800 people who remained on Ocracoke Island to ride out the storm.

“Currently the island has no electricity, and many homes and buildings are still underwater,” he said, adding that there have been reports from residents who say the flooding was “catastrophic.”

Connie Leinbach, who publishes the Ocracoke Observer newspaper, told the AP that sheriff’s deputies and other rescue personnel performed at least two rescues from attics.

“We’ve got a ton of water here. It’s more than (Hurricane) Matthew,” she said.

In Virginia, Norfolk was hit with tidal flooding and Cape Henry saw wind gusts on 70 mph, the National Weather Service said. Meanwhile, more than 400,000 people in the region lost power at the height of the storm.

At least four deaths in the Southeast were blamed on Dorian. All were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, the damage was far less than feared in many parts of the Carolinas, including historic Charleston, South Carolina, which is prone to flooding even from ordinary storms, and Wilmington, North Carolina, the state's biggest coastal city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.