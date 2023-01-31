Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of flights canceled in Texas as forecasters warn of ‘dangerous ice event’ sweeping southern US

About 34% of flights at Dallas-Fort Worth were canceled Tuesday morning

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Travel disruptions continued Tuesday as an ice storm and freezing temperatures swept across the southern United States, a day after more than 1,000 flights were canceled nationwide.

The most affected airports on Monday were in Texas, where nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 900 total cancelations within, into, or out of the U.S., the service said. About 34%, or 294, flights at Dallas-Fort Worth were canceled, along with 26%, or 81, flights at Austin Bergstrom International. Dallas Love Field had 67 cancelations.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon. An icy mix covered some roadways as snow and rain fell and then froze.

Texas Department of Transportation warned that roadways could be treacherous over the next few days.

Texas Department of Transportation warned that roadways could be treacherous over the next few days.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s until Thursday.

The threat for the glaze of ice from the Plains through the Tennessee Valley.

The threat for the glaze of ice from the Plains through the Tennessee Valley.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week. 

The National Weather Service warned of a "dangerous ice event" that could bring sleet from Texas to the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys on Tuesday.

Schools and colleges in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas planned to close or go to virtual learning Tuesday.

Freezing rain will bring difficult – if not impossible – travel conditions, along with the possibility of widespread power outages.

Two separate pileups involving 44 vehicles happened on I-80 in Wyoming over the weekend.

Two separate pileups involving 44 vehicles happened on I-80 in Wyoming over the weekend.

Winter weather struck parts of the country over the weekend. Authorities said one person died in Wyoming after snowy road conditions led to two separate pileups involving 44 cars on I-80, forcing a stretch of the roadway to close.

    Wyoming Highway Patrol said one person died in the accident and multiple injuries were reported.

    A stretch of I-80 in Wyoming was closed for an extended period of time while crews cleared debris and vehicles from the roadway.

    A stretch of I-80 in Wyoming was closed for an extended period of time while crews cleared debris and vehicles from the roadway.

    A stretch of I-80 in Wyoming was closed for an extended period of time while crews cleared debris and vehicles from the roadway.

    A stretch of I-80 in Wyoming was closed for an extended period of time while crews cleared debris and vehicles from the roadway.

In southern Wisconsin, dozens of others were hurt in an 85-vehicle traffic pileup on Friday. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that snow, ice and whiteout conditions had been factors. 

