Hundreds of flights canceled in Texas as forecasters warn of ‘dangerous ice event’ sweeping southern US

Travel disruptions continued Tuesday as an ice storm and freezing temperatures swept across the southern United States, a day after more than 1,000 flights were canceled nationwide.

The most affected airports on Monday were in Texas, where nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 900 total cancelations within, into, or out of the U.S., the service said. About 34%, or 294, flights at Dallas-Fort Worth were canceled, along with 26%, or 81, flights at Austin Bergstrom International. Dallas Love Field had 67 cancelations.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon. An icy mix covered some roadways as snow and rain fell and then froze.

AIRLINE CREW SHORTAGES, DELAYED FLIGHTS LEAVE PASSENGERS ANGRY, FRUSTRATED: 'WORST TRAVEL EXPERIENCE EVER'

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s until Thursday.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week.

The National Weather Service warned of a "dangerous ice event" that could bring sleet from Texas to the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys on Tuesday.

ICY WEATHER BRINGS SNOW, RAIN TO TENNESSEE VALLEY, PLAINS

Schools and colleges in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas planned to close or go to virtual learning Tuesday.

Freezing rain will bring difficult – if not impossible – travel conditions, along with the possibility of widespread power outages.

Winter weather struck parts of the country over the weekend. Authorities said one person died in Wyoming after snowy road conditions led to two separate pileups involving 44 cars on I-80, forcing a stretch of the roadway to close.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In southern Wisconsin, dozens of others were hurt in an 85-vehicle traffic pileup on Friday. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that snow, ice and whiteout conditions had been factors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.