The Houston Police Officers' Union slammed a local judge on Wednesday for her "indefensible decision" to set bond for a man charged with capital murder in the 2024 ambush death of a Harris County deputy.

Judge Hilary Unger of the 248th District Criminal Court, who the police union described as "rogue," set bond at $1 million total for Dremone Francis back in November 2024 in direct opposition to prosecutors' request for a no-bond hold. As of Wednesday, Francis has posted bail and is out of jail.

Francis is one of two men accused in the death of Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda. He is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence, and Unger set bail at $500,000 for each charge.

"This is not just a case of judicial incompetence—it is a disgraceful betrayal of public trust and a direct threat to every law-abiding citizen in Harris County. Let’s be crystal clear: Francis was not just some low-level offender - he was an active participant in the cold-blooded ambush and execution of a law enforcement officer," the union said.

Esqueda was shot and killed while conducting surveillance in an unmarked police car in July 2024. Francis and his co-defendant, Ronnie Palmer, are accused of shooting at the deputy's car so many times that it was riddled with bullet holes, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the time. Esqueda was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

"If this case doesn’t warrant a no-bond decision, then what does?" the police union asked.

While Palmer remains in jail without bond, Francis is free to roam. In addition to his capital murder charge, Francis had previously been convicted of manufacturing and delivering drugs. He also had his probation "unsatisfactorily terminated" in 2022.

The police union stated that there have been 162 homicides in Harris County since 2021 where the suspect was out on bond when the murder took place and accused Unger, who is up for re-election in 2026, of being an activist judge who is "gambling with public safety."

"This is not an isolated case. Judge Unger has a history of prioritizing criminals over victims, undermining law enforcement, and making our streets more dangerous," the union said. "If we don’t stop judges like her now, we will continue to see repeat offenders and violent criminals emboldened by a system that refuses to hold them accountable."

Unger is known for letting repeat offenders out on bond and ran her election campaigns on prioritizing "alternatives to incarceration with an eye towards rehabilitation, a reduction in recidivism, and an increase in community safety."

The National Police Association has written about Unger in the past, calling out her decisions that have allowed dangerous criminals to return to the community.

The most notable case, according to FOX 26 Houston, is from 2021 when Andrew Williams, who was out on bond for separate capital murder and aggravated assault charges from 2019, stole a purse from 71-year-old Martha Medina then ran her over with his car, which killed her.

Williams was out of jail because he had posted the $150,000 bond set by Unger. Texas law allows for bond denial in capital murder cases.

The Houston Police Officers' Union said on Wednesday that it "will not stay silent" in the wake of Unger's most recent decision.

"We will fight alongside the Harris County Deputies’ Organization (FOP 39) to demand real bail reform and judicial accountability. We will make sure that Judge Hilary Unger’s name is remembered for this reckless decision, and we will make sure the people of Harris County never forget it either," the union said.