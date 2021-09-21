Houston police union demands judge resign after officer killed by ‘habitual’ offender: ‘Blood on your hands'

Houston's police union is demanding a judge’s resignation following a shooting that left one officer dead and another sergeant critically wounded – arguing that the alleged gunmen who was also killed should have never have been let out of jail on a reduced bond given his violent criminal history.

Houston Police Officers' Union President Douglas Griffith is blasting Harris County's 208th District Court Judge Greg Glass following a deadly shooting early Monday as officers assigned to the Major Offenders Division arrived at a home at 5350 Aeropark Drive to serve a narcotics-related warrant.

"We are calling for his resignation," Griffith told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "The community is becoming more and more outraged. This is the 138th person, one of our officers, over the last two years that has been killed by someone out on multiple felony bonds."

A woman first answered the door Monday, and officers asked to speak with 30-year-old Deon Ledet, who immediately came out and opened fired on police, striking Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey, a nearly 31-year veteran of the force, several times, police said. Jeffrey succumbed to his injuries, and a second officer, Sgt. Michael Vance, was critically wounded. Officers returned fire and Ledet was also killed.

"Having just followed the recommendation of the DA’s office, he [Ledet] still would have been in jail pending his trial," Griffith told Fox News Digital. "The problem is he [Glass] won’t have a trial, so he just therefore releases everyone on bond."

"We’re putting an all-out blitz to get him to do the right thing," he said in a phone interview. "There’s over a thousand cases that he’s done this to. The exact same thing. He hasn’t held a trial in over a year claiming it’s because of COVID. Other judges have gone forward with trials. There are ways to do it safely. He’s just choosing not to."

Ledet’s criminal history includes 18 arrests since turning 18 for offenses including felony drug charges, burglary, evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His latest was in November 2020 when he picked up a possession with intent to deliver charge on a narcotics case.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office requested a hearing to deny bail for Ledet on two drug-related charges given his habitual offender status, according to court documents tweeted out by the union. Ledet had two prior stints in the Texas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Griffith said. But the judge instead granted a $10,000 and a $20,000 bond.

"When Deon Ledet was charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine (2020), he was facing life in prison as a true habitual offender," the union tweeted. "Ledet had two prior prison trips for Agg Assault, among numerous other charges. The DA's Office requested ‘No Bond’."

Ledet did not show up for pretrial services to get an ankle monitor installed. So the judge called him back into court for a warning, and Glass again allowed Ledet to post bond, the union said. Ledet later failed to show up in court and his bond was eventually revoked.

"Deon Ledet jumped bail and still his bond was not revoked. Ledet went on the run and was never seen in court again," the union tweeted. "Judge Greg Glass doesn't care. That's one less case to avoid seeing on his docket. More than 1000+ felony warrants exist in ‘Judge’ Glass's court."

"This blood is on your hands, Greg Glass. Shame on you," the union added.

Griffith also directly addressed the judge in a tweet Tuesday, writing that Glass should "please know that the incompetency that you have shown in your job has not gone unnoticed. Everyone should contact the 208th District Court and ask the Judge how this happened."

"‘Judge’ Greg Glass's short tenure in Harris County's 208th District Court has been an overwhelming failure," another tweet from the union said. "Greg Glass does not care about criminal justice nor the safety of our community. This isn't the first time he has made the news for the same behavior."

Vance is in critical but stable condition. After speaking with Vance’s wife Monday evening, Griffith told Fox News Digital he was told the officer suffered several rounds to his abdomen area and has needed surgery to repair part of his intestines. He was also struck by another round in his hip. That round possibly fractured his hip, but doctors are not sure because surgery delayed X-rays, Griffith said.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized for Jeffrey.

"We’d like to ask everyone in our nation to keep them in your prayers and their families," Griffith told Fox News Digital. "These are both good family men and their families are taking it really, really hard."