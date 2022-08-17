Houston man accused of ditching ankle monitor wanted for murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 18-year-old Houston man accused of murder reportedly ditched his ankle monitor and remains at large, police said.

Anthony Bevel, along Quantavious Duncan, 22, and Jkory Hall, 24, are charged in the murder of 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment at 400 Greens Rd just after 9 p.m. on June 14. Officers found Franklin suffering from gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

TEXAS WOMAN ADMITS TO DROWNING HUSBAND IN CREEK, CHARGED WITH MURDER: POLICE

Investigators identified Bevel, Duncan, and Hall as suspects. Hall was arrested on August 1 and is charged with murder, assault of a peace officer and disarming a police officer. Duncan was arrested on August 8 is charged with murder.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers told FOX 26 Houston that Bevel was released on a five percent bond earlier this year in a separate charge. He was reportedly ordered to wear an ankle monitor but took it off and destroyed it, Kahan said.

Bevel now remains at large, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bevel is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.