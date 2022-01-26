Houston DUI suspect in deputy's alleged hit-and-run death is freed on bond, records show

A Houston driver accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in an alleged DUI hit-and-run incident Monday was released on a $275,000 bond, Harris County court records show.

Lavilla Spry, 40, was arrested Monday with her bond set at $150,000 for intoxicated manslaughter, $75,000 for failure to stop and render aid, and $50,000 for evading arrest.

The crash killed 45-year-old Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and married father of three.

Gutierrez was planning to get married in less than two months, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"Anytime we lose a law enforcement hero, it is not just the department that suffers, it’s the entire community’s loss," Gonzalez said at the scene Monday. "He was an excellent sergeant an excellent deputy priority to that, just gave exemplary service and loved by many."

Guiterrez, a member of the Vehicular Crimes Division, was blocking an exit ramp while standing next to his motorcycle on Monday and escorting an oversized load.

"Spry disregarded an emergency vehicle driving around the motorcycle, and struck Sergeant Gutierrez with her vehicle," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Spry fled the scene of the crash without making any attempt to stop and render aid."

She was arrested less than a mile from the scene and "demonstrated signs of impairment during the investigation," according to authorities.