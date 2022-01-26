Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston DUI suspect in deputy's alleged hit-and-run death is freed on bond, records show

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was killed Monday evening, authorities say

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Houston driver accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in an alleged DUI hit-and-run incident Monday was released on a $275,000 bond, Harris County court records show. 

Lavilla Spry, 40, was arrested Monday with her bond set at $150,000 for intoxicated manslaughter, $75,000 for failure to stop and render aid, and $50,000 for evading arrest. 

The crash killed 45-year-old Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and married father of three. 

Lavilla Spry, 40, made a $250,000 bond after she was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez dead. 

Lavilla Spry, 40, made a $250,000 bond after she was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez dead.  (Harris County Sheriff's office)

Gutierrez was planning to get married in less than two months, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 

"Anytime we lose a law enforcement hero, it is not just the department that suffers, it’s the entire community’s loss," Gonzalez said at the scene Monday. "He was an excellent sergeant an excellent deputy priority to that, just gave exemplary service and loved by many." 

SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER OF TEXAS DEPUTY ARRESTED IN MEXICO

Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was struck and killed in an alleged hit-and-run while directing traffic. 

Harris County Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was struck and killed in an alleged hit-and-run while directing traffic.  (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Guiterrez, a member of the Vehicular Crimes Division, was blocking an exit ramp while standing next to his motorcycle on Monday and escorting an oversized load. 

"Spry disregarded an emergency vehicle driving around the motorcycle, and struck Sergeant Gutierrez with her vehicle," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Spry fled the scene of the crash without making any attempt to stop and render aid."

She was arrested less than a mile from the scene and "demonstrated signs of impairment during the investigation," according to authorities. 

