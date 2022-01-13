Homeless man who helped rescue cop, children in fiery crash wished he could do more

A homeless man who jumped into action to rescue a Texas sheriff's deputy and others from a fiery car crash said he wishes he could have done more.

"I'm homeless. I was doing some work for someone. I was taking some tools back when I heard 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" Johnny Walker told ABC 13 . "I ran out here to see what it is and I saw a lot of cars, but I paid attention to the fire. My instincts were to go to that car and help him out, because he was crushed in on both sides."

"I just wish I could have done a little more," he added. "When you have kids and family, even if you don't, it's just a critical point in time. It's not about color, it's about helping one another," Walker, who is Black, continued.

A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash Wednesday night after law enforcement responded to an aggravated robbery call at a CVS in Houston. The deputy pursued the possible robbery suspect, but was involved in a crash at an intersection.

A total of seven cars were involved in the crash, FOX 26 reported. One woman died at the scene and two children were taken to the hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

"I think I was at the right place at the right time, being homeless," Walker told ABC 13, while tearing up. "I tried to help that lady. She passed though."

"I'm just thinking about them little kids," Walker said.

The deputy’s vehicle caught fire and Walker rushed to assist, saying he "thought it was going to blow up."

"Nobody was trying to make an effort, so when I went on one side, couldn't get in. I jumped over the car, two more youngsters came and jumped behind me," Walker said. "We pulled him. I opened the door and got him out. We picked him up, put him over the car, took him inside the store."

Surveillance video showed Walker and other good Samaritans carrying him away from the crash.

"He came to when we were checking his pulse. I kept talking to him, 'Stay with us. Help is on the way,'" Walker added of assisting the deputy.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital.

"On behalf of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, I want to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased female, and we're also praying for the full recovery of the two children that have been injured in this crash," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said of the crash, Fox 26 reported. "As was mentioned, our deputy is said to be in stable condition and we're also praying that he make s a full recovery."

The suspect who was being pursued fled the scene. The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.