Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City good Samaritan dies trying to save victim of alleged subway gang assault

Police searching for a dozen suspects behind reported New Year’s Day attack

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police are searching Monday for a group of suspects accused of committing a gang assault that resulted in the death of a good Samaritan.  

The alleged attack unfolded early on New Year’s Day at the Fordham Road subway station in the city’s Bronx borough, according to the NYPD.  

Police say one of the suspects approached a 38-year-old man on the subway platform and "displayed a knife" before the group "began physically assaulting him." 

The suspects being sought in connection to the subway attack.

The suspects being sought in connection to the subway attack.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CAPTURES SUSPECT IN NYC BURGER KING SHOOTING 

"During the assault, the victim fell to the roadbed while an oncoming train approached," the NYPD said in a statement. 

It was not immediately clear why the victim was targeted.

A 36-year-old good Samaritan then leaped down onto the tracks to try to save the victim but ended up being struck and killed by the train, police say. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The initial victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a fractured arm. 

Surveillance photos of the suspects released by police appear to show a dozen individuals whom police say "fled the location, from the station, in unknown direction(s)."

Your Money