New York City good Samaritan dies trying to save victim of alleged subway gang assault

New York City police are searching Monday for a group of suspects accused of committing a gang assault that resulted in the death of a good Samaritan.

The alleged attack unfolded early on New Year’s Day at the Fordham Road subway station in the city’s Bronx borough, according to the NYPD.

Police say one of the suspects approached a 38-year-old man on the subway platform and "displayed a knife" before the group "began physically assaulting him."

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CAPTURES SUSPECT IN NYC BURGER KING SHOOTING

"During the assault, the victim fell to the roadbed while an oncoming train approached," the NYPD said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear why the victim was targeted.

A 36-year-old good Samaritan then leaped down onto the tracks to try to save the victim but ended up being struck and killed by the train, police say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The initial victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a fractured arm.

Surveillance photos of the suspects released by police appear to show a dozen individuals whom police say "fled the location, from the station, in unknown direction(s)."