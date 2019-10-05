4 homeless men in NYC's Chinatown fatally beaten in their sleep, suspect in custody: reports

Four homeless men are dead, another seriously injured, after police say they were all beaten in their sleep by a man wielding a large metal object in New York City early Saturday morning.

Police received a 911 call at around 1:50 a.m. over reports of a man with “severe trauma to the head” discovered on Bowery Street, The New York Times reported citing an NYPD spokesperson.

Not long after, a second man was found with similar head injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital. Three additional men were found dead on Broadway and East Broadway.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the attack, Lt. Thomas Antonetti told the Times. He said police also found a 3-foot-long metal object that resembled a construction stud.

The suspect is also believed to be homeless, the New York Post reported.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims but said they were all believed to be homeless.

